As an early holiday gift to the town, Foxboro’s historic nativity set got a makeover due to the efforts of the Foxboro Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, and a remarkable artist at LaSalette Shrine.
The creche, which has been displayed in the town for more than 70 years and which had suffered much damage from the weather over the years, was fully renovated and set up in its usual place on the Common by the Jaycees and Knights on Nov. 28.
It has been 28 years since the iconic statues were restored by then-Jaycee Deb Wood. The current renovation was conducted by Brother Donald Wininski at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro.
According to a Foxboro Reporter article by the late Vin Igo, around 1949 or so, the Foxboro Women’s club, along with a couple of prominent families in town, and local churches and businesses, raised funds and brought the large life-size nativity statues to the town. This same nativity set has since been set-up on the Common every December.
The move behind the most recent renovation started earlier this year when the Jaycees, who have been the caretakers of the same nativity statues since around the mid-1980s, made it a priority despite fundraising efforts being limited due to the pandemic.
The Jaycees felt that it was important this year in particular to give this gift to the town of Foxboro and the Knights agreed and partnered with the Jaycees to share in the cost of the project.
Frank Nelsen, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Foxboro/Sharon said, “The Knights support local charities and local community groups. We are pleased to partner with the Jaycees to help refurbish and set up the nativity on the Common.”
Susan Gillis, a 27-year member of the Jaycees, offered to head the project.
Gillis explained that the Jaycees had discussed restoring the nativity set for many years but the cost was prohibitive.
Over the years, Jaycee members have patched and touched up the set periodically as needed.
She reached out to Brother Ron Taylor at LaSalette Shrine and asked him for his help. He suggested Gillis reach out to the Shrine’s artist, Brother Donald Wininski, who agreed to take on the challenge for an affordable donation gift to the shrine. The Jaycees needed to wait until May to get the large statues to LaSalette when it could empty out a section in one of the large garages for Wininski to work on the statues.
Gillis said it was very difficult to get the large statues there while observing social distancing during the pandemic because they could not get four to five strong people from different households to lift the statues — some of which more than 400 pounds — together.
Also, extra precautions needed to be taken every time anyone went to the shrine for the safety of all the people who live there.
Gillis said she is grateful to get lifting help from Zach and Nick Hadge, two super-strong Foxboro natives who are world championship title holders in weightlifting, and who were quarantining in the same Foxboro family home together.
Nick, 26, and Zach, 28, are graduates of Foxboro High School and both attended Springfield College majoring in exercise science.
“Yearly we compete in the Team World Championship as a duo team representing the USA,” said the brothers. We are now both training to compete in world’s strongest man.” Both are personal fitness trainers and co-owners of The Performance Vibe.
The Hadge brothers helped to move the heavy statues from Foxboro to LaSalette and then after Wininski finished his work in August, the brothers worked with the Knights to move the set back home to Foxboro.
Gillis said Wininski quickly went to work to restore the statues and worked seven to 10 hours a day to get them done because he was afraid that if he got sick, the set would not get completed.
Wininski said much work to be done. “First, I was honored that I was asked to restore the nativity figures. There were 13 figures. Over the years, they became damaged and the paint faded. It took months to complete the restoration work.
“Looking back at the condition they were in and the condition now brings great satisfaction. The figures were brought back to life and their former glory. It makes me happy to know that when people look at this nativity scene, their spirits will be moved in some fashion,” he said.
Gillis said, “2020 has been so hard in so many ways and for so many, this was the Jaycees’ gift to the town. Please make sure you take the time and go see it for yourself. It is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
“Seeing the set completed and finally home on the bandstand brought me an incredible amount of joy. I still get choked up thinking about it...and it made me feel so grateful and proud. I felt that we had little ‘miracles’ and ‘happy coincidences’ along the way.”