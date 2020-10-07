A woman police say was tied to a national organized credit card fraud scam is now in jail after pleading guilty to fraud-related crimes, Police Chief Michael Grace said Tuesday.
Constanza Baltra-Moreno, 27, of Chile, was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail in Wrentham District Court but is wanted on warrants in at least eight other states for similar crimes, Grace said.
She is responsible for more than $3,400 in charges while using credit cards from the victim at several high-end retails establishments in Foxboro.
She also used the cards elsewhere and sometimes her purchases were declined, Grace said.
She pleaded guilty to charges of credit card fraud and identity fraud related to the theft of a wallet at Skipjack’s Restaurant at Patriot Place on Oct. 30, 2019, according to the police chief.
Detective Patrick Morrison was able to identify Baltra-Moreno as one of the suspects using stolen credit cards from the victim, Grace said.
Morrison, working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, was able to track Baltra-Moreno to a residence in Chicopee. She was apprehended on Jan. 15.
She still awaits rendition to other states where she is wanted on similar charges.