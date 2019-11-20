A woman escaped serious injury after a truck loading ramp came flying through her windshield, missing her by inches, as she was driving on Interstate 95 Tuesday night.
The 56-year-old Walpole woman's son, Adam Quinlan, told Boston TV Channel 7 his mother, whose name was not cited, was driving home from work northbound on I-95 when a tractor-tractor truck in front of her swerved and hit the ramp that was in the road.
Quinlan said his mother was covered in shattered glass and shaken up but not injured by the seven-foot ramp she described as spinning like in a scene from the "Wizard of Oz" tornado.
She followed the truck, beeping her horn for a brief time before pulling her Honda CR-V over and contacting authorities, he added.