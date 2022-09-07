While the sirens of police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances are a easily heard reminder of the hard work done by the area’s public safety officials, there is plenty of quieter work going on behind the scenes as well.
Locally, that work goes on at the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Communications Center — also known as SEMRECC — which is located in Gilbert Hill State Forest. The center takes an average of 100 to 150 calls a day from residents in Foxboro, Easton Norton and Mansfield as one of about 35 regional emergency communication centers in Massachusetts.
“We do most of our work out of the view of the public, operate behind the scenes, and don’t have the overt representations of our agency that naturally invoke a sense of pride and awe like fire trucks, polices cars, flashing lights, and sharp uniforms,” said Robert Verdone, executive director of SEMRECC.
Verdone took on the challenge of building a new agency when he was appointed to the post in 2017, after serving as deputy director of emergency management and 911 in Chelsea.
“Working with the employees, the dedicated public safety professionals who brought SEMRECC to life and execute our mission every day has been the most rewarding experience of my professional life thus far. The amazing work they do every day is awe-inspiring,” Verdone said.
According to Town Manager Bill Keegan, SEMRECC was considered a good move as area officials realized the cost and logistics of operating individual dispatch centers was prohibitive. The communications equipment in several towns and cities in the region was aging and the replacement cost would be around $1 million in each community.
In addition, the state’s 911 Commission began offering funding incentives to push communities to regionalize services.
The communities of Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton, Norton, and Attleboro commissioned a study to determine if regionalizing made sense operationally and from a cost-efficiency basis. Shortly after the study was completed in 2012, discussions started to ramp up and then-state Sen. James Timilty offered his assistance in trying to bring this new regional center to reality.
“Several complicated labor challenges in Attleboro resulted in Attleboro placing their interest in the regional center on hold in 2014. I joined the Town of Foxboro in 2014 and immediately made this project a priority because of the numerous benefits that a regional center can provide,” Keegan said.
The location eventually selected for the facility at High Rock Hill was decades old, but thanks to its history, was an ideal site for a communications center.
Keegan said the High Rock site had been privately owned by the American Tower Corp., and had been built in the late 1950’s as a long-distance call transfer site for AT&T. Because the telecommunications site was built during an elevated time of the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, the facility was constructed using bomb-proof materials.
“The facility has walls and a roof that is several feet thick with reinforced concrete. We were informed that the site was so safe that it also served as a nuclear bomb shelter for then U.S. President John F. Kennedy while he was vacationing on Cape Cod. In the event of an imminent nuclear missile attack, the president would have been evacuated to this location,” Keegan said.
Over time, ATC had little use for the site; though they eventually did use the large tower as a relay site for one of the major cell phone carriers.
“The location, because of its height and clear line of sight to the region, was also a great location for the Town of Foxboro’s communication capabilities and we used it as a relay station for our local public safety communications. ATC cooperatively allowed the town to locate some of its equipment on the tower. It was this use that led to this tremendous opportunity for the region,” Keegan said.
One day in 2015, the communications system for the fire department was disrupted by a system failure that was traced back to the High Rock Tower. Then-deputy fire chief Mike Kelleher was dispatched to the site to investigate. It turned out that several individuals had climbed up the tower to steal the radio system’s copper wiring for resale purposes.
In order to repair the damage at the tower, some additional permissions were required from ATC. During Kelleher’s inquiry to ATC about the repairs, he asked them if they had any long-term re-use plans for the site. ATC quickly responded by saying that they had no plans for the site and that they would be willing to offer the entire site for the bargain price of only $10.
When exploring the High Rock site to determine how the building could be retrofitted as a communications center, the architects for the project, Kaestle Boos and Associates, determined that constructing a new building using the same specifications as the current center would cost the neighborhood of a half-billion dollars. The thick, reinforced concrete walls and roof that make up this site are extraordinarily expensive under today’s construction standards.
“In the end, the region was able to acquire the site for $10 and spent a little over $9 million dollars to renovate the building using State 911 funds,” Keegan said. “I want to again emphasize that none of the four towns used any of their local funds to construct the new center.”
Keegan said the state-of-the-art facility has won several design, operational and construction awards on both the state and national levels.
More importantly, Keegan said, the facility has resulted in better service for its four communities.
“This new service has helped improve the response time and the appropriate level of service that each of our public safety departments provides,” he said.
There are some improvements coming for the facility in the future. Verdone said in the near term, they are working to implement new technology and software to more efficiently manage incidents and data, provide new tools to assist the public, and lay a foundation to expand.
In the long term, Verdone said work will continue to enhance the training and tools that SEMRECC staff uses to operate and assist the public.