Less than a month after inking a three-year contract with Norfolk officials to maintain and repair that town’s fire vehicles and other specialized equipment, Foxboro selectmen have agreed to provide similar services to the Wrentham Fire Department.
Acting on the recommendation of Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, selectmen on Tuesday approved a second inter-municipal agreement allowing Foxboro personnel to provide maintenance and repair services at the town’s public safety building on Chestnut Street.
That facility features an expansive and fully-outfitted repair bay.
Kelleher characterized the new venture as a win-win proposition, helping Foxboro Fire & Rescue to subsidize its own fleet costs while providing much-needed services to smaller fire departments which typically lack in-house mechanics.
“I think we’re off to the races,” Kelleher said this week. “I’m pretty excited.”
During an initial presentation last month, Kelleher estimated that Foxboro could charge up to 30 percent less than commercial shops while completing repair jobs more quickly, and still profit from the venture.
Kelleher said that Foxboro’s fire mechanic would be paid $45 an hour — overtime rates — when working on Norfolk or Wrentham equipment. These outside jobs would then be billed at $95 an hour, with the resulting profit deposited in an existing revolving account earmarked for fire apparatus.
That $95/hour billable rate would still be substantially less than the $145-$160 an hour typically charged by commercial repair shops, Kelleher added.
Town Manager William Keegan last month told selectmen the town’s legal counsel had reviewed the matter and declared that Foxboro is indemnified from legal liability should equipment failure or personal injury occur.
At that time, Keegan compared the fire repair arrangement to the new regional dispatch consortium providing emergency 911 services to Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Easton, saying both have the potential to save money for taxpayers while offering superior services.
While supportive of Kelleher’s plans, Selectman Chris Mitchell cautioned against expanding it further until town officials properly evaluate the operation.
“Let’s just see how these two towns work out for a while,” Mitchell said of the Norfolk and Wrentham venture. “I don’t want us to bite off more than we can chew.”