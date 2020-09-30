To hear Jack Grace of Foxboro tell it, he had just turned 18 and was working as a welder at the old Hingham shipyard in late 1944 when a letter arrived from his local draft board sporting the familiar salutation “Greetings.”
With the war in its waning days, Grace soon found himself shipped off to six months of basic training at Camp Croft, an Army infantry replacement center located in Spartanburg, S.C., and from there, to a West Coast debarkation center.
Trained to handle ordnance, Grace said the cross-country trip was a long one.
“Every time a passenger train came along they’d take our train, take it off the line, and let them go — that’s the way it worked,” he recalled.
Upon arriving in California, Grace boarded a waiting troop transport and headed west. Unlike hundreds of thousands of American servicemen and women who preceded him, however, Grace’s destination was not a jungle base or island battlefield, but mainland Japan.
“We were the first ones there,” he said of the ship’s arrival after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings effectively ended the war.
Grace, who turns 94 later this fall, was the latest World War II veteran to be honored by selectmen in a town hall ceremony Tuesday night. He is the father of Police Chief Michael Grace, who was on hand for the occasion with numerous proud family members.
According to Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veteran’s services officer, fellow WWII vet Joseph Rull also had been scheduled to be honored on Tuesday but was unable to make it.
In recent weeks, Rodriguez coordinated a series of public ceremonies to recognize Foxboro’s seven surviving World War II veterans.
After being introduced by Rodriguez, Grace accepted the honorary citation and medallion from 13-year-old Jack Francomano, who was serving as Foxboro’s “Selectman for a Day” (see related story).
“It means a lot to me and all my family here with me,” the elder Grace remarked. “I’ve enjoyed life very, very much and I hope everybody else will have a wonderful life.”