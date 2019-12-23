Democrat Brendan Roche says he intends to run for state representative against veteran legislator Jay Barrows.
Roche, 27, said he believes Barrows, a Republican, has not been involved in some of the state's biggest issues, such as climate change.
A designer for an architectural firm, Roche said the Legislature in general has been slow to address climate change and improve public transportation.
Roche said he was "born and raised in Mansfield" but will have to work hard to get known in other parts of the 1st Bristol District, including Norton and Foxboro.
He said he intends to campaign door-to-door to meet voters.
A member of the Mansfield's master plan committee, he said he has also volunteered with youth basketball and baseball.
Barrows, of Mansfield, has been a member of the House since 2007 and owns a local insurance agency.
He said he is proud of his accomplishments and is focused on his work for the district, adding that he recently kicked off his re-election campaign.