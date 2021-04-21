Nineteen-year-old resident Anya Doherty didn’t waste any time getting her COVID vaccination as soon as she was able.
Doherty, who is a classical vocal performance major in her freshman year at UMass-Amherst, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Gillette Stadium mass vaccination site on Saturday.
She was among those now eligible for the vaccine for which eligibility expanded on Monday to include people as young as 16.
Other Foxboro residents who they themselves are newly-eligible or who have teens or children in their 20s, say they were also anxious to get the shots, whether in anticipation of returning to college in the fall or as a line of protection in their workplaces.
The expanded eligibility comes as variants of COVID spread, many affecting younger populations.
“I decided to get vaccinated myself and I didn’t feel forced into it. I decided to get the vaccine because I have been very cautious regarding the pandemic so as to keep my family members, friends, and community safe,” Doherty said.
Doherty, who lives in Foxboro, said getting the vaccine lifts a huge weight off her shoulders and makes her feel more comfortable to do things and to go places where she wasn’t comfortable going during the pandemic. She also plans on going to school on campus in the fall, so she knew she wanted to be vaccinated to feel safer.
She said it was smooth sailing in receiving the shot at Gillette.
“I was lucky that at the time I went there weren’t any lines and I was able to easily walk through every step of the way. The overall atmosphere was very upbeat and friendly as everyone was excited to get the vaccine,” said Doherty, who will be going back to Gillette to get her second shot in a month and said she is not anticipating any problems for her second shot since her first experience went well.
Doherty said the shot itself felt like any other shot and she hardly noticed when the nurse put the needle in. She made sure to stay hydrated and move her arm a lot afterward to minimize the pain. The only symptom she experienced was pain at the injection site.
“I am excited to go to college on campus, to someday be able to safely travel again, to attend live concerts, and to be able to sing for an audience again,” she said of her reasons for signing up right away for the vaccine. “I haven’t sung for a live audience since my college auditions back in February of 2020, and since my major is the vocal performance, having an audience to sing to impacts my education.”
All of her close friends are also in support of the vaccine and almost all of her friends have already received their first dose as she has — some of her friends are already fully vaccinated. She said her friends have the same hopes as her and they are looking forward to being able to spend time together this summer while feeling safe since they will be vaccinated.
“Although I am not fully vaccinated yet, I already feel liberated and comforted in the fact that in a month I will be completely vaccinated. I also feel like I am helping keep the people around me safe by getting the vaccine and I hope our community will eventually reach herd immunity,” Doherty said.
All of her family members have already become vaccinated or are scheduled to be fully vaccinated soon. She said over the past few months it has been heartwarming to hear about her grandparents getting vaccinated, “then my parents, and now me.”
Others cite similar reasons.
Foxboro resident Diane Porter Krentzman said her daughter Jen Krentzman, 24, a Curry College student also got her shot. Her daughter told her arm hurt to use it for a couple of days.
Her son, Sam Krentzman, 27, an internet sales manager at Toyota Water, was scheduled to get his first dose on Wednesday.
Jess Charbonneau, who is in her 40s and qualifies for the vaccine, is planning to get the shot, but not right away.
“Once the flood gates are open for 16+, I’m sure there will be a huge rush for so many to get it, and I won’t fight for an opening for at least a few weeks,” said Charbonneau who is the administrator at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on South Street.
She said her 4-year-old son has all his shots as soon as they are available and she is curious to see how long it will be until the Covid vaccine will be figured out for children.
“Foxboro preschool is excellent with their mask-wearing and classroom/student cleaning protocols. The kids still have fun all day, even with their masks on,” Charbonneau added.
“I am pretty healthy and have always taken precautions (worn masks and socially distanced), so I won’t take vaccines away from those who need them before us (older, health compromised, essential workers, etc.). I will get the shot but in my own time,” she said.