Two young people from Foxboro recently had the opportunity to visit the Statehouse as a TV crew.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, invited Nick Brancaccio, 15, a sophomore at Foxboro High School, and Heidi Seshadri, 7, a second grader at Igo Elementary School, to come and interview him for an episode of the local cable TV program “What’s Up!” on July 26.
The program is part of Foxboro Youth Production, which is produced at Foxboro Cable Access.
Brancaccio said he would like to some day be a senator, and his trip to the Statehouse helped him “understand the political dynamic of the state and our communities”
His mother, Tamara Cullen, said her son had interviewed Feeney in the past at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. It was for a Foxboro Cultural Council grantee reception episode.
“Nick is extremely interested in politics and history, so I knew he would shine,” said Cullen.
“Nick has been able to meet so many interesting people from the community as a reporter and his confidence in front of the camera has grown,” she added.
“My favorite part of the visit was getting an insider view of the Statehouse,” said Heidi, who also edited the episode. “I really liked the hall of flags (The Great Hall). So many flags from all the towns in Massachusetts, I couldn’t even count them all.”
Heidi’s mother, Niloufer Rodrigues, thinks Foxboro Youth Production is a wonderful initiative.
She said Heidi prepped by taking the online children’s tour of the Statehouse and looking at pictures so she could identify good backgrounds for the camera.
“I didn’t realize how much work there was behind the scenes and Heidi has taken to it,” her mother said. “More importantly, it has given her opportunities to connect with her community in a deeper, more meaningful and constructive way.”
Rodrigues said Foxboro Cable Access staff have been very generous with their time, equipment and patience in teaching Heidi about the camera equipment, how to shoot, edit and more.
“She has gotten much more proficient with all aspects of production,” Rodrigues said. “It’s amazing to watch her hit keystrokes and edit for hours — I didn’t know she’d like it that much.”
Heidi’s father, Mukund Seshadri, accompanied her to the Statehouse.
“I enjoyed meeting the senator’s aides,” he said. “With their civic energy and their excitement, working in the Statehouse is infectious. They are the oil that keeps the machine running.
“Senator Feeney and the aides did a great job organizing the visit and production. They took the time to walk us through the building and share the history and set up more interviews than we had asked for. It was very welcoming and well-orchestrated.”
“Having youth engaging our elected officials using media is powerful and important. This was a great experience for the youth involved but also an opportunity to share important information with the public. This is a great example of the local community media,” said Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access.
Foxboro Youth Production has filmed around 40 episodes of “What’s Up!” since it began on April 17.
It has featured many community events, organizations, and individuals, and traveled as far as Derry, N.H., Stow and Boston, in addition to around Foxboro.
Episodes are available at: video.fcatv.org/videoscategory/whats-up/
Air times are Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Channel 8 Comcast, Channel 39 Verizon.