Despite heavy neighborhood opposition, zoning board of appeals members are leaning toward approving an affordable housing project on Morse Street.
A majority of board members last Thursday night expressed support for the development if the number of condominium units for 119 Morse St. was scaled back from 46 to 38. It had originally been 52 units.
About 40 residents attended the public hearing where board members had their first opportunity to discuss the project among themselves and had been expected to vote on it.
Neighbors continued to cite numerous concerns, ranging from the small size of the six-acre industrially-zoned parcel and density of the condo buildings to traffic safety and environmental concerns.
Mark Lamson, who lives on Morse Street, said he’s not against reasonable development of the property.
“I think with the density and scope of the proposal, it’s not consistent with local needs,” and “in the best interests of the town,” Lamson said.
Morse Street has no sidewalks.
“I know how dangerous Morse Street is,” said Lamson, a runner who has run in numerous Boston Marathons.
Joan Gallivan of Morse Street has been an ardent fighter of the proposal.
“Regardless of all the improvements and changes the developer has agreed to do, it would still add excessive growth and major changes to the existing character of the Morse Street area,” Gallivan said. “It is the wrong project on this small, environmentally sensitive two acres of the six-acre parcel, known as the Willow Grove home and nursery. It is surrounded by conservation land.”
The development is falling under the state 40b program that allows housing projects to bypass most local zoning if at least 25% of the units are considered affordable.
“These 40bs in this town are getting out of control,” Paul Morrison of South Grove Street said.
Residents counter the town doesn’t have to approve such development if a community has more than 10% of its housing considered affordable. Foxboro is at about 13% but the way the figure is calculated doesn’t present a true number, several say. Some say Foxboro is really at half that percentage.
Karl VandenBoom, who has lived in the area for 45 years, contended residents have indicated they don’t support additional such development.
“We’re doubling the population of Morse Street,” VandenBoom said, adding concerns about wildlife impact. “That property and mine have flooded more than once.”
The site is near the Rumford River and abuts property with a pond and contamination concerns where a former bleachery was located.
“We need to balance regional needs with valid local concerns,” zoning board Chair Barnett Ovrut said. “I think developing this is in Foxboro’s best interests.
“That’s not an appropriate means to deny,” Ovrut said of Foxboro being over the 10% threshold that he pointed out is a minimum and not a ceiling. “The town needs affordable housing.”
He noted the condos would diversify housing options in town.
“There are many streets in Foxboro that don’t have sidewalks,” Ovrut said.
Ovrut said his initial concerns about the contamination in the area have pretty much been appeased and environmental reasons prompted him to support fewer housing units.
Appropriate conditions on any approval would also address concerns, he added.
“I was very concerned about the environment,” board member David Brown said, also indicating his concerns have been answered.
“Traffic is a problem for me,” along with parking and density, board member Kurt Yeghian said.
Board member Lorraine Brue noted fewer units would provide more green space, which would provide more buffer to the pond and conservation land. She had cited concerns with adequate parking.
Kim Mellen is the only board member deadset against the development, questioning if the proposal detracts from local zoning too much. She expressed disappointment the applicant, 119 Morse Street Realty Trust, didn’t meet with neighbors.
Residents and others submitted over 100 items — mostly letters — concerning the project.
The applicant is now considering whether they are willing to scale the number of housing units back.
The hearing was continued to Feb. 16.