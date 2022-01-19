The police department has been awarded a $105,010 state grant to give police officers body-worn cameras.
Police Chief Michael Grace said the cameras increase transparency of the police department and enhance the ability of officers to perform their duties.
However, before the cameras can be issued to officers, the town and the police union have to reach an agreement on their use, Grace said.
The police chief is confident an agreement can be reached.
“This is the future of policing. This isn’t a trend,” Grace said.
State police began using body cameras in December after being trained on how to use them according to department policy, a state police spokesman said.
Grace said the devices have various benefits including helping police document evidence, enhance training and protect them from frivolous citizen complaints and civil lawsuits.
In addition, the police chief said, the devices will be a good way to collect evidence and help prosecute cases.
“You’re collecting real time data,” Grace said.
The body cameras will also help police when they are trying to recall events as they write their reports.
“We’re all human. You can’t remember every single thing every single time,” Grace said.
Hopefully, the cameras will help during encounters in the field.
“Citizens often change their behavior when they are informed that they are being recorded,” Grace said. “Hopefully this would prevent situations from escalating.”
The grant pays for the equipment but does not pay the video storage costs and maintenance or provide funds to handle public records requests for videos.
“We are glad to provide communities with these resources for body-worn camera programs because they improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
“This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities,” Baker said.
Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal departments operate a body-worn camera program, according to the governor’s office.
However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chief of Police Association indicated that 75% of departments in both major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.
According to the National Police Foundation, body cameras have been adopted rapidly across the country in the past 10 years.
As their use has grown, the devices have documented heroic actions by police across the country as well as incidents of excessive use of force.
A study by the group found that officers with the devices appear to have fewer complaints filed against them than officers without cameras.
Use of force declined while other studies showed no difference, partly due to inconsistent reporting among various agencies and different interpretations on use of force, according to the group.