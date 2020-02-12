Adam “Bub” Goldman, 37, of Middlesex, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2020. He was born to parents Edward Goldman and Leigh Silverio Goldman on May 14, 1982 in Boston.
Prior to moving to Vermont, Adam was a life-long resident of Foxboro where he was a member of Foxboro High School’s Class of 2000. He went on to pursue an associate’s degree in special education at Massasoit Community College.
In Vermont, Adam gave his time and love to those with disabilities, starting a successful and rewarding career in the mental health field. It was something he excelled at because of his deep empathy, patience, and understanding of others.
He enjoyed watching sports (particularly his Boston teams), coaching youth basketball, and spending lots of quality time with his family and friends. Adam, his father Eddie, and his brother Brian were extremely close and never went a day without talking or seeing each other. Their bond was unbreakable and their love for one another was immeasurable. Affectionately known to them as “Uncle Bub,” Adam particularly loved goofing around with his nieces and nephew.
Adam was a genuinely kind and gentle soul who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. His generosity knew no bounds, as it was always guided by his enormous heart. Anyone who was lucky enough to be around him knew just how valuable his mere presence really was. Adam has reminded us all that it’s not the years in your life that matter, but rather, the life in your years. He will be forever missed.
Adam is survived by his mother Leigh Silverio Goldman, his brother Brian Goldman and sister-in-law Nicole Goldman, his niece Isabella Goldman, his aunts Alisa Holliday, Elaine Goldman, Pam Silverio, Paula Vlachos, his uncle Craig Silverio, along with many beloved cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward Goldman, his grandfathers Albert Goldman and Eugene Silverio, his grandmothers Pearl Goldman and Angelina Silverio, his uncle Mark Silverio, and his dear friends Nick Sheehan, Lorenzo DiTomasso Sr. and Lorenzo DiTomasso Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Six Strings Grill and Stage in Patriot Place on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m.