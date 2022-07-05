Adele Pearl (Smith) French, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Aaron and Victoria (Noftle) Smith.
Adele was born on May 18, 1933 in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She married her husband William French, Jr. on Sept. 11, 1954 in Chelsea.
She was employed as a real estate broker for Mayfair Realty in Foxboro and retired from the Massachusetts Department of Correction as a records clerk.
Adele was a long-time volunteer at the Foxboro Senior Center and was a member of the Serenading Seniors. She was a member of the Women’s Professional Club in Foxboro, the West Foxboro Mother’s Club, the Foxboro Republican Town Committee, and was an honorary member of the Bocce Club at the Italian American Club in Walpole.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed being a Red Hatter, and loved traveling around the world with her husband.
Beloved wife of William French, Jr., loving mother of Debra and her husband Mark Soder, Carolyn and her husband Dan Donohoe, William French and his wife Suzi and David French. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie, Ashley, Andrew, Michael, Alexandra, Aryn and Julia. Great-grandmother of Blake, Jack, Kinsley, Rhett and Dylan. Sister of Raymond Smith, Ina Ford, Alfred “Roy” Smith and the late Myrtle Reddick.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 at the Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Adele’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.