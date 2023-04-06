Albert (“Al”) Anthony Sozio, age 84, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at The Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree. He was the son of the late A. Charles and Mary (Screma) Sozio.
Al was born in Malden on March 14, 1938 and was a graduate of Medford High School in Medford (Class of 1956). He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Boston University in 1962 where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After college, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In 1965, Al came off active duty and joined the Marine Reserves, where he remained until 1967. He held the rank of 1st Lieutenant at his time of honorable discharge.
Upon returning to Massachusetts, Al began working in medical equipment sales. During a routine sales call at Cardinal Cushing Hospital, he met his wife, Joan. He and Joan were married at St. Thomas More Church in Braintree on Nov. 17, 1968. He has been a resident of Foxboro for the past 54 years.
Al possessed an adventurous spirit and had many hobbies, skills and passions. He rode motorcycles, played various sports, flew airplanes and never met a dog he didn’t like, especially if it was a boxer. He also enjoyed pick-up basketball games with the neighborhood kids, and it was often asked of his wife: “Can Mr. Sozio come out and play?”
In addition to his work as a medical equipment sales representative for various medical supply companies, Al spent his time at local municipal airports as a flight instructor. He also spent many weekends as a VFR and IFR test prep instructor helping students review for the written portion of their pilot licensing exam. When not at the airport, Al dedicated much of his time to the Town of Foxboro. He was the town constable for a number of years and gave many hours to the Foxboro High School (FHS) athletic program. At FHS, Al coached the freshmen girls softball team and also was an announcer for the varsity football, basketball and wrestling programs. It was in that capacity that he was dubbed “The Voice of Foxboro High” as he also sang the National Anthem at each sporting event. Even when he was no longer able to give his time to the athletic program, Al continued to follow FHS sports through the articles in the Foxboro Reporter.
Albert is the beloved husband of Joan F. Sozio, deceased, and loving father of Janet Sozio of Wrentham. Loving brother to Gerald Sozio and brother-in-law to Joan M. Sozio. He is the uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he held near and dear to his heart.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s memory may be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation to support Parkinson’s research (https://davisphinneyfoundation.org) or to The Boxer Rescue, PO Box 440, Grafton, MA 01419 (https://theboxerrescue.org).