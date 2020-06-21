Albert S. Ward Jr., 63, of Hooksett, NH, passed away at home on June 17, 2020. He was born in Norwood on April 23, 1957, the son of the late Albert and Carmelita Ward Sr. Al grew up in Mansfield, graduating from Mansfield High School in 1975.
He graduated magna cum laude with a BS in nursing from Northeastern University in 1986. He earned a master's of Science, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner from Rivier College in 1998.
Al worked at Pondville Hospital, Wrentham State School, The Arbour in Jamaica Plain, Westwood Lodge, Danvers State Hospital in MA and the Elliot Hospital in NH. He went into group practice with Manchester Counseling Services and in 2004 opened his private practice, Better Choices Counseling and Medication Management in Manchester, NH. He closed his practice in May of 2020.
He played semi-pro football for the Granite State Warriors 1995-1996. He played both offensive and defensive positions.
Al enjoyed fishing and target shooting. He loved regional, ethnic and international food and its history. He traveled the US, Mexico, Canada and Europe on food and history adventures.
Al’s passion was the Civil War, especially the battle of Gettysburg. He made several trips to the battlefield over the years collecting authentic items both from the North and the South.
Survivors include his son Evan, of Hooksett, NH, his partner Kathy William, her children, Collin Bleezarde (Missy) of Manchester, NH and Kaitlyn Bleezarde (Mie) of Merrimack, NH.
A graveside service for family will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro. Condolences may be sent to the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.