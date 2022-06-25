Alice L. (Engley) Noonan, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Clare and Catherine (Rattigan) Engley.
Alice was born in Foxboro on March 20, 1934. She was a lifelong resident of Foxboro and graduated from Foxboro High School in 1952.
In her early years she worked at The Foxboro Company.
Alice was married to the love of her life Richard (Dick) in November 1957. Together they built their family home in Foxboro and raised their seven children. Alice loved being by the ocean and enjoyed many wonderful family vacations around Cape Cod. She and Dick also traveled to the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and cousins.
Alice was predeceased by her loving husband Richard H. Noonan. Loving mother of Mary Smith and her husband Raymond of Foxboro, Deborah Giardino and her husband Phillip of Foxboro, Edward Noonan and his wife Amy of Foxboro, Carol Flynn and her husband Arthur of Sandwich, Catherine Caillouette and her husband David of Wrentham, and Richard H Noonan Jr. and his wife Paige of Wrentham.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved daughter Patricia in 2021.
Devoted and proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of six. Alice was the sister of Mary Bourassa of Rhode Island and the late Ralph Engley, James Engley, John Engley, Ann Rex and Ellen Bearce.
Alice was the matriarch of the Noonan family and was adored by her large brood. Family get-togethers will now be missing the one who taught us the values of family and love.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, June 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her memory be made to the Perkins Library. Mail checks to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472 — Attn Development Department.
To make a gift online, go to https://www.perkins.org/ways-to-support-perkins/.