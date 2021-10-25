Alice Mae (Brunell) Hanna, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Mark and Ruth (Francis) Brunell.
Alice was born June 22, 1938 in Brockton and was raised in Foxboro. She was a graduate of Foxboro High School.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her family; she especially loved being around her grandchildren. She was a talented knitter and made beautiful sweaters. Alice also loved to travel, her favorite spot was Savannah, Ga.
Loving mother of Lynn and her husband Andrew Neufell of Norton, Mark Hanna of Norton, and the late Karen Hanna. Devoted Nonnie of Jessica, Danielle, Adam, Marky and Melissa. Sister of Billy Brunell and his wife Judy of North Attleboro, Mary Jane DePillo and her late husband Jimmy of Foxboro, Jean Callahan and her husband Ed of North Carolina, and the late Phyllis Nelson and her husband Steve of North Attleboro. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.