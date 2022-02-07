Allen R. McKenna, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Foxboro on Feb. 2, 2022. He was the son of the late James and Bertha (Morrissey) McKenna.
Allen was born on June 30, 1952 in Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. He proudly served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. Allen was quartermaster and past president of VFW Post 7238 in Sharon. He was very active in veteran’s affairs throughout the years. He was employed as a general contractor superintendent for many years in the Boston area.
Loving husband of Catherine A. (Magoon) McKenna. Beloved father of James McKenna and his wife Tisha of CA and Jennifer and her husband Shawn DeCesari of NC. Beloved grandfather of Arianna, Daria, Gabriella, Rico, Samantha, Allyson and Kamryn. Great grandfather of Michael James. Brother of Gordon McKenna of TX, Deborah and her husband James Fitzgerald of Milton, Donna and her husband Joseph Cammarata of Dedham and Helen Tarantino of CA and her late husband James. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen’s memory may be made to the Disabled Veteran’s at www.dav.org.