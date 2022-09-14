Ann (Walker) Childs, 90, of Foxboro, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
She was raised in Somerville and was the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Morrissey) Walker.
Ann was the oldest of seven children in her family. She graduated from St. Clements School and attended Regis College where she earned a degree in chemistry.
After graduating college, she went to work for GE in Schenectady, N.Y. There she met and married her husband Joseph Childs and their four children were born. She and her family then moved to Carpenter Street in Foxboro where she lived for 60 years.
While raising her children she attended Bridgewater State College and earned her master’s degree in education. She became a teacher in the town of Bellingham where she worked for more than 20 years.
Ann and her husband Joe were avid travelers. They took several cross-country trips through the US and Canada in their small RV. They also traveled extensively through Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Ann was a life-long learner and continued taking courses at local colleges into her eighties. She kept active with the Top of the Hill Gang and enjoyed cross country skiing, bicycling, kayaking and hiking. She enjoyed participating with the Serenading Seniors and attending programs at the Foxboro Senior Center.
Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years Joseph C. Childs and her son Peter Childs. She is survived by her children Andrew Childs, Joseph W. Childs, Warren Childs and his wife Abigail, her daughter-in-law Deborah Childs, and her seven grandchildren, Amelia Childs Schwartzman, Wilton Childs, Joseph W. Childs, Benjamin Childs, Timothy Childs, Daniel Childs, and Joseph C. Childs.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.