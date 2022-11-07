Anne (Klaman) Ferestien, a resident of Foxboro for over seven decades, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at the age of 88. Born in Ottawa, Canada, Anne moved to Foxboro to marry Robert, her beloved husband of 70 years.
Daughter of the late Jack and Nellie "Nassie" (Miller) Klaman. Loving sister of the late Sam Klaman. She was a devoted mother to Neal Ferestien, David Ferestien and his wife Sandra, and Nancy (Ferestien) Selig and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandmother of Andrew Ferestien, Emily Ferestien, Gillian Selig, and Nathan Selig.
Anne enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting holidays and celebrations. Anne had a great sense of style and was always very fashionable. In her later years, she loved spending time on Cape Cod.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Anne’s memory may be donated to NewBridge on the Charles Memory Support Unit, c/o Hebrew SeniorLife Development, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131.