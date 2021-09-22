Anne Marie (Sullivan) Goltz, age 83, of Foxboro, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. Anne was born in Boston on Oct. 29, 1937. She was the adored daughter of Daniel and Mary (Blute) Sullivan.
Anne is the mother of Julie Goltz of Foxboro and Matthew Goltz of Brookline. Anne was preceded in death by her baby son Steven Goltz. Anne is the most beloved Nanny of Christopher Johnson of Naples, Maine, and Isabella Kierce of Foxboro, and the Great Nanny of Kennedy Rose Johnson of Naples, Maine. Anne is the sister of Jeanne (Sullivan) Hobson who lives in Venice, Florida, with her husband Robert Hobson. Anne's brother, Robert Sullivan, preceded her in death. Anne had many cherished friends that she loved dearly.
Anne grew up in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1955. After high school, Anne took many secretarial classes and was skilled at shorthand. As a young woman, Anne worked as a secretary in the John Hancock Tower in Boston. Anne lived a full and wonderful life that began in Boston but once she settled into Foxboro in the early 1960s, she found the town that she truly loved and never left. She had her favorite tree in Foxboro center next to the old Post Office that was always the first tree to change color every fall; she loved the Christmas display at the Foxborough Common, and let's not forget her much loved New England Patriots.
Anne worked at the Foxboro Company and then the Ahern Middle School for a number of years. Anne had a love of people and enjoyed their stories which led her to work at Foxboro Human Services for over 10 years until they combined with the Foxboro Council on Aging where she worked until she retired in 2004. It would be impossible not to mention her love for all animals especially her pet bird Baby who passed away just last year. Anne thoroughly enjoyed taking care of the plants on her patio and caring for a favorite squirrel in her yard for whom she purchased walnuts on a regular basis.
The family would like to thank her caring physician assistant of many years, Jodi MacLeod, of Brigham and Women's, in addition to all the pharmacists at Stop and Shop Pharmacy in Foxboro who have gone above and beyond. They are wonderful and compassionate professionals. The family has profound and sincere appreciation for all of Anne's medical professionals at Brigham and Wome'ns.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at Roberts Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. Anne's final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield, where her ashes will be buried next to her baby son Steven at a private family gathering.