Annette L. (Cook) Fisher, a lifelong Foxboro resident, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Lyman and Mabel Cook of Foxboro and graduated from Foxboro High School in the class of 1956. She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Tammy Yost Fisher of Canton, a grandson, Robert B. Fisher, and a great granddaughter, Athena Rose Fisher.
Annette attended Bryant & Stratton Business School in Boston and worked her first job as a secretary at Northeastern University. She moved on to work at automobile dealerships in Norwood and Dedham, finally spending many years in the office of the Kendall Company’s research & development lab in Walpole. She later worked as an editor at Singles’ Personal Ads magazine in Needham, and finally held a secretarial position at the Foxboro Reporter. Upon retirement, she was active in the Foxboro Senior Center with her musical group, the “Boomchuckers.” She enjoyed travel, music, entertaining, playing the guitar and piano, local little theater, Diners and Roadside America, and cartooning.
At her request, there will be no service, but her family will celebrate her life privately. Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home in Canton is assisting the family with the arrangements.