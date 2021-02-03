Annette Marie Crowley (Colella), 57, passed away at her home in Foxboro on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
Annette was born April 22, 1963 at Dewitt Army Hospital in Fort Belvoir, VA, to the late Master Sergeant Phillip and Elizabeth Mary (Drake) Colella.
A 1981 graduate of Mount Vernon H. S. (VA); she received a BS in biology from Suffolk University (1986), and an ScM in biology and medicine program in molecular biology, cell biology and biochemistry from Brown University (1992). Her passion for biology led her down a variety of paths that included being a senior research technologist in Dr. Gusella’s lab that led to the isolation of the Huntington’s disease gene and its trinucleotide repeat mutation as well as being published in numerous research publications and abstracts. She was also a senior lecturer of biology at Suffolk University, Bunker Hill Community College, and Dean College.
Among Annette’s many strengths was her compassion to help anyone no matter their situation or circumstance, whether that was being a Doula, achieving level 1 Reiki, managing a club soccer team, or inviting students over for Thanksgiving dinners. She was actively involved in her children’s numerous sports activities, and in her spare time enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and the Boston Red Sox among others.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years David Peter (57) of Foxboro, daughter Rebecca Elizabeth (28) and boyfriend Nicholas Cuneo of Marlborough, MA, sons Alexander Phillip (25) and girlfriend Caitlynne Kezys of Boston, and Jackson David (20) of Boston, and beloved family dogs Dusty, Phoebe, and the late Sydney. Along with brothers Phillip Colella, his wife Susan Londerville and Richard and his wife Shauna Colella; sister-in law Sandra Crowley, niece Lila Teeters, and grandniece Violet; niece Amber and her husband Patrick Hudock and three grandniece and nephews, Brennan, Isla, and Kellan; niece Sarah and her husband Tim Brown and three grandnieces and nephew, Chloe, Nico, and Mila, and father-in-law Jack Crowley.
A remembrance service will be held at a later date so that everyone Annette has inspired will be able to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Annette’s name to one of the following: Dana Farber Cancer Institute danafarber.jimmyfund.org or MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease (MIND), mghmind.org.