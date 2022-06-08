Anthony Craig Cook passed away, at the age of 58, on May 25, 2022. Born in Athens, Texas, he was the son of the late Carrie-Mae and Melvin Cook Sr.
He started working as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Correction, at the age of 18 and was with them for many years.
After working various other jobs, he left Texas, married, settled in Foxboro and enjoyed a job in transport working with children with disabilities in the Sharon, Walpole, and most recently, Norwood public school systems.
Anthony loved listening to all types of music, including old school R&B and hip hop, but the music he enjoyed most was gospel. He loved to dance and sing, and always commented, “I should’ve been a singer.” He also enjoyed watching sports, specifically basketball and American football. Anthony had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making his children laugh.
Anthony is survived by his wife of 21 years, Amanda, and his children, Daledra (Dallas, Texas), Anthony (Beaumont, Texas), Ashli (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Terrance and A’livia (Athens, Texas), Alexis and Adelle (Foxboro), and his five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Melvin Jr. (Ceritha) of Tyler, Texas, Michael (Phyllis) of Athens, Texas, and sister Linda (Leonard) of Tyler, Texas. He is predeceased by sisters Valerie, Rosalind, and brother Dale.
A private service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home with words of prayer by Pastor William Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing may donate to the American Cancer Society in Anthony’s name.