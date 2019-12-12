Anthony M. Medeiros, 75, died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Dagget Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Drago) Medeiros and son of the late Edward and Anne (Campos) Medeiros.
Tony was born in Oak Bluffs on June 22, 1944. He was a graduate of Martha’s Vineyard High School and UMass Dartmouth. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime resident of Foxboro.
Tony was a retired police officer for the Foxboro Police Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Foxboro and Walpole. A motorcycle enthusiast, Tony was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.
Tony is survived by Matthew Medeiros, Annmarie Spellman, Mark Medeiros, Amanda Medeiros, Adam Medeiros, Andrew Medeiros and Maryellen Medeiros. Loving grandfather of Antonio, Carlo and Lorenzo Medeiros. Brother of Shirley and Eddie.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A graveside service with US Marine Honors will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Rock Hill Cemetery, 81 South St., in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to Foxboro Veterans Services, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.