Anthony Michael Moschella, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at his home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Anthony Charles Moschella and Anna (Venuti) Moschella Silverio.
Anthony was born in Boston on Oct. 16, 1937. He was raised in the North end and was a graduate of Brighton High School, Class of 1954. Anthony worked as a material specialist at the Raytheon Company in Waltham. He and his wife Joan were married in Norwoodon Nov. 11, 1989. He has been a resident of Foxboro for over 34 years.
Anthony loved God and loved St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. He was an altar server at St. Mary’s Church and cherished time spent with his friends from his Rosary group. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and trips to Foxwoods in Connecticut. He also enjoyed taking care of his property. He was a beloved Grampy and Papa.
Beloved husband of Joan (Gallagher) Auciello Moschella. Loving father of Annette Moschella of Woburn, Anthony M. Moschella, Jr. (Deborah) of NH, Eva Minichiello (Robert) of FL, the late Edna Mahoney, Vincent Auciello (Julie) of Franklin and Jeannie Nickerson (David, Jr.) of Foxboro. Adoring grandfather of Michael Mahoney, Jannelle Aguiar, Anthony Moschella III, Elizabeth Smith-Moschella, Brittany Minichiello, Hollie Minichiello, Colby Nickerson, Shaye Nickerson and Brian Auciello. Great grandfather of Landon Terry, Liam Mahoney, Lilyana Mahoney and Luna Aguiar. Brother of Ralph Silverio and the late John, Ralph, Charles and Edward Moschella. He is also survived by many nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 83 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.