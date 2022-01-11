Antonio John Iavarone of Middleboro died peacefully and in the presence of his loving family on Jan. 7, 2022. Tony was 73. He was born on Sept. 13, 1948 in New York, New York, son of the late Antonio S. and Gizella A. (Kalivoda) Iavarone.
A veteran, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Prior to his retirement, Tony worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. His biggest accomplishment, however, was being a devoted father and grandfather. Tony loved family vacations, looking forward to them each summer.
He was a member of the VFW (Middleboro Post) the Mitchell Memorial Club, the Middleboro Lodge of Elks and the Wankinquoah Rod & Gun Club of Middleboro. His hobbies included fishing, archery, riding his Harley, visiting the gun range, sky diving and bicycling. His most important was spending time with his family.
Beloved husband of Ruth A. (Hixson) Iavarone. Devoted father of Carrie Morse, Patricia Watters and her husband Craig, Antonio Iavarone and his wife Jamie, Angela Reynolds and her husband Patrick. Loving brother of Douglas and his wife Jeanne and the late Jerry Iavarone. Adored grandfather of Stephen, Keara, Lucas, Kaylie, Ethan, Patrick, Vincent, Angelina and Antonia. Also survived by nieces and nephews, all of whom he cherished.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) beginning at 10 a.m. to the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St. (corner of School Street) Middleboro. Funeral services will follow at noon in the funeral home. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816 or online: https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://t2t.org/donate.
Tony was loved and that love was returned. As was his parting expression he would want all of us to "Be Careful."
