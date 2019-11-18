Arthur H. Bonin Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston. He was the son of the late Arthur and Anita (Deptula) Bonin.
Arthur was born in Boston, on May 7, 1946. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, 101st airborne during the Vietnam War. He and his wife Vicki were married in Franklin on June 7, 1996. He has been a resident of Foxboro for the past 25 years and was formerly of Millis and Franklin.
Arthur was a longtime firefighter patrolman at the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest in Foxboro. He was a former chairman for the MIA/POW Division and member of the American Legion in Franklin and Foxboro. He was an avid hunter and at onetime was active in local bowling leagues.
He leaves his beloved wife Vicki (Grindle) Bonin, his daughter from Germany, his grandson, his niece Anita Morin (Herb), his nephew Scott Mahaney and two grandnieces Daniela and Julia Mahaney. He was preceded in death by his sister Roslyn Mahaney.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m., during the calling hours.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to Foxboro Veterans Services, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.