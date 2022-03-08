Arthur Manoogian, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was employed at the former Foxboro Company for over 40 years.
Arthur enjoyed country music, following the stock market and was a Braves fan. He was a long-time communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. Arthur was a beloved friend of the Perry family of Foxboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour on Thursday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at noon. Interment to follow at Rock Hill cemetery, Foxboro.
