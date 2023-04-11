Arthur T. Wilson, age 87, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully April 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the son of the late Thomas and Doris (Ditchett) Wilson. He married the love of his life Ellen “Eileen” (Murray) on Oct. 5, 1957 in Wembley, London, England.
Arthur was born on June 21, 1935 in London, England. He emigrated to the United States in 1965 with his wife and children and settled in Dorchester. He moved his family to Foxboro in 1970 and has been a resident ever since.
A carpenter since he was 15 years old, Arthur was a member of the Carpenter’s Union, Local 33 for over 58 years. After retiring in 1995, he enjoyed traveling home with Eileen to Ireland and England to visit family, road trips up and down the East coast, and dozens of cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean. He was a life-member, former president and treasurer for the Foxborough Fish and Game. An English soccer fan, he was a supporter of the Burnley Football Club and enjoyed watching the England Premier League games on the “telly.” He also looked forward to England breaking his heart every four years in the World Cup. Arthur enjoyed woodworking in his shop and many home improvement projects. His flower and vegetable gardens were the envy of the neighborhood. He loved walks with his dog Coda and was a member of the Foxborough Fish and Game dart league. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Beloved husband of 65 years of Ellen “Eileen” Wilson. Loving father of Carole and her husband Ric Marland of Foxboro, Thomas Wilson and his wife KiKi of Mansfield and the late John Murray Wilson. Devoted grandfather of Sean Marland of Foxboro, Kerri Marland of Providence, RI, Michael Wilson of Canton, MA, and Daniel Wilson and his wife Sage of Williamsburg, KY. Adoring grandfather of Faye and Reed Wilson of KY. Brother-in-law of Margaret Fitzgerald of Dorchester and brother of the late Mavis Blatt.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com