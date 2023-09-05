Barbara Ann Cady, of Porter, Maine, and Foxboro, passed away on Sept. 2, 2023 at the age of 81.
Born in Boston on Aug. 14, 1942 to the late Edward J. and Mary F. (Sullivan) Walsh, she was the loving wife of John (Jack) E. Cady, and the mother of John Bradford Cady and his wife Kristin of Foxboro, Marianne Cronin of Norfolk, and Christopher Mark Cady and his wife Kerry, of East Dover, Vt. She was also the sister of Karen O’Meara and the grandmother of Caroline, Connor, Meredith, John, Jack and Mary.
She grew up in Jamaica Plain and summered in Porter, Maine — a place where family and friends would gather and wonderful memories were made — for her entire life.
Family was always paramount for her. She so generously opened her home to generations of people in her life.
She was a caregiver at heart which was so evident through the hospice patients she cared for as a nurse.
She never missed an opportunity to support her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.
She will be so sorely missed and we will hold on to the wonderful memories we have of her.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to HopeHealth Community VNA and Hospice, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703 would be greatly appreciated.
For online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com