Barbara Ann Waitkevich, 78, of Hernando, Fla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.
Barbara was born Dec. 4, 1941 in Boston, daughter of George and Henrietta O’Kane. She moved to Hernando in 1992 from Foxboro.
While raising her children, she worked the night shift and went back to school to earn her degree in nursing.
She retired as the head nurse of the Norwood Hospital Maternity Ward.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she gave her time volunteering in the gift shop and with the Knights of Columbus blood drives. She also volunteered at the Family Resource Center in Hernando and was a Citrus County First Responder. Barbara was a past president of the Meadowview Home Owners Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings George O’Kane, Marjorie LeBlanc and Christine O’Kane. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Edmund Waitkevich Jr. of Hernando, Fla.; three children: Jerrold MacFarland, Cheryl Maguire (Steve), and Harold MacFarland (Marc); seven stepchildren: Diane Lang (Thomas), Patricia Waitkevich, Mark Waitkevich (Darlene), Sharon O’Neil (Paul), Stephen Waitkevich (Wendy), Kevin Waitkevich (Patricia), and Kenneth Waitkevich (Jennifer); siblings: Joan Caruso (Carl), Jack O’Kane (Carol), and Carol O’Kane; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Norfolk Cemetery, 24 Seekonk St., Norfolk, MA 02056.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.