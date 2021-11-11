Barbara Ann (Svenson) Yazbak passed away on Oct. 16, 2021 at home surrounded by her family following a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Chester and Ella (Chausse) Svenson of Foxboro and Brooksville, Fla. She is survived by her husband Eugene Yazbak of North Attleboro and five children, their spouses and four grandchildren: Amy, Christopher, Gunnar and Conrad Yost of Walpole; Katrina, Adam, Zavier and Wyatt Hammerschmidt of Shelburne Vt.; Eleanor Coyne of Providence and Joseph Yazbak and Philip Yazbak of North Attleboro. She was predeceased by her son Bartley S. Coyne III of Foxboro. She is survived by her two brothers, Chester Svenson, Jr. and Richard Svenson, both of Florida.
Barbara was raised and lived most of her life in South Foxboro surrounded by a large extended family. She attended The Union Church of South Foxboro her entire life along with many beloved cousins and a wonderful church family. She felt blessed every time she found another small way to be of service to the church and was humbled when asked to be a Deacon.
Barbara graduated from Foxboro High School in 1974. After early careers in electronic fabrication and pre-school teaching, she devoted all of her time to caring for her growing family.
She was an avid gardener and cherished attending flower shows with her children and grandchildren, continuing an annual tradition she and her mother had begun to mark the arrival of Spring.
A memorial service will be live streamed on The Union Church of South Foxboro website, sofox.com, at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations to The Union Church of South Foxboro.