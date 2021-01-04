Barbara (Downey) Harris, age 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late William F. and Anna (Myhal) Downey.
Barbara was born on Oct. 8, 1937 in Boston. She has been a Foxboro resident for the last 56 years. She married her late husband Alfred Harris on Oct. 10, 1964 in Roslindale. Barbara was a well-loved neighbor and friend. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and reading. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Devoted mother of Nancy Manning and her husband Joe of Weymouth, Steven Harris and his companion Patty of Port Charlotte, FL, and Michael Harris of Foxboro. Loving grandmother of Shawn and Shane Harris and Michael Brownell. Sister of William Downey of Norwood, Joanne Hartnett of NC and the late Richard Downey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, where COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be observed. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luna Foundation Aruba, c/o 19 Standish St., Weymouth, MA 02191.