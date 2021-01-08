Barbara H. (Groves) Johns, age 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Victor C. and Mary A. (Wallace) Groves.
Barbara was born on March 4, 1939 in Boston and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. She married her husband Norris Johns in Boston on Oct. 21, 1961. She was a past volunteer at Nazareth Home in Jamaica Plain; girl scout leader and past president of the Foxboro Girl Scouts; cub scout den mother; advisor for St. Mary’s CYO; past president of the MA Association for children with learning disabilities and mother of the “Twins Club” of Foxboro.
Barbara was a long time member of the Union Church of South Foxxboro and the South Foxboro Community Club. She was a member of the Trustees of the Reservations and Sheriff’s Meadow Conservation organizations of Chappaquiddick, Martha’s Vineyard.
Barbara’s passions, interests hobbies were family. The Boston Red Sox, growing roses, knitting for family and friends, porcelain doll making and genealogy research for family. She was the co-founder of the “Get –to-Together Club” along with the late Jonathan Mott to teach and help special needs people to cook and serve meals in their homes and helping the disabled to get the services they need. Barbara most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Norris E. Johns. Loving mother of Michael Johns and his wife Janis of Wrentham, Gail Johns of Mansfield, Craig Johns and his wife Libby of Temecula, CA and the late Christopher Johns. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Brian, Christopher and his wife Julie, Gavin and Hayden. Great grandmother of Landon. Sister of Robert Groves of Norwood, Susan MacKenzie of Milton and Steven Groves and his wife Betsy of Worcester.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home of Foxboro. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 311 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 01474 in honor of her father, Victor Groves.