Barbara Jeanne (Reid) Nordblom, age 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2021 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late George T. Reid and Anna Fraser MacIntosh. Sister of Adrienne Parsons and the late Emma Berry and Malcolm Reid.
Barbara was born on Aug. 19, 1932 in Boston, and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She was a long-time Foxboro resident and was a native of Roslindale. She was employed as a clerk for the Superior Court in Dedham. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Nordblom. Barbara was a member of the Foxboro Senior Center and enjoyed singing with the Serenading Seniors. She was passionate about musical theater and rarely missed a local production. She was a member of the altar guild at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and volunteered at the Trading Post. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Loving mother of Charlene and her husband Mark Champagne of Foxboro, Kristen and her husband Adnan Al Khamis of Yarmouth, Eric R. Nordblom of NY and the late Joan E. Nordblom. Beloved grandmother of Amanda, Mark, Jr., Christopher, Nicholas, Tarik and Danah.