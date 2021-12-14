Beatrice “Bea” Helen (Williamson) O’Hara, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late William and Teresa (Hegarty) Williamson.
Bea was born on September 8, 1929 in Boston. She was employed as a clerk for Conrail and later retired from M.D.T. Bea married her late husband Arthur on June 27, 1953 in Somerville, MA. Bea was a volunteer for the FISH Program, was a CCD teacher and volunteered for the Foxborough Farm Stand. She enjoyed traveling and reading. She was a founding member of the Catholic Daughter’s of America in Foxborough. Bea most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
As a testament to her faith, Bea was the distinguished recipient of the Cheverus Medal, presented by Cardinal O’Malley in 2015.
Loving mother of Michael O’Hara and his wife Elaine of VT, Margaret “Peggy” Dura and her husband Paul of RI, William O’Hara and his wife Maureen of CT, Patti Howard and her husband Paul of ME and Maureen Nies and her husband Bob of PA. Beloved grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Williamson and Maryann Williamson. Sister of the late Margaret, William, Lawrence and Jack.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, December 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. A live-stream will be available during her service at www.stmarysfoxboro.org/live-stream
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bea’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 83 Central Street, Foxborough, MA 02035.