Beatrice P. (Alho) Santos, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Ramona (Ferreira) Alho.
Beatrice was born in Easton on Feb. 10, 1931 and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 1949. She and her husband William were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in Easton on May 23, 1953. She has been a resident of Foxboro since 1961.
Beatrice stayed home with her children for many years before becoming employed at the Foxboro Co., working in assembly. She eventually changed jobs and retired from Raytheon where she worked in inspection.
She loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed entertaining and all were welcome. She loved to shop for herself and others. She loved music and singing and tending to the flowers in her rock garden.
She never lost her infectious smile, laugh and sense of humor that brightened all of our days. She enjoyed traveling with her husband.
But most of all she loved being with her family.
Beloved wife of William S. Santos. Loving mother of Ann Hall and her husband Keith of North Carolina, William E. Santos and his wife Lauren of North Carolina, Paul Santos and his wife Mary of Foxboro, Stephen Santos and his wife Amy of Florida and Mary Presti and her husband Joe of Wrentham. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Manuel, Daniel, Anthony, Mary Alho and Mitty Santos.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to www.alz.org.