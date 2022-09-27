Bernadette Anne (Bonner) Elliott, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Foxboro on Sept. 22, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1941 in Boston to John and
Alice (Farquharson) Bonner and was a graduate of Holliston High School. She worked briefly for Dennison Manufacturing in Framingham and then Data General Corporation in Southboro before landing at Massachusetts General Hospital as a medical secretary for over 35 years.
Bernadette, known as Bernie to most, was an avid reader and enjoyed photography.
She was a great lover of all types of music from cellist Hauser, to the acapella group VoicePlay and their bass singer Geoff Castellucci, to the band Queen, Freddie Mercury & Brian May. She would often be seen wearing Queen T-shirts and had them on her computer and phone backgrounds.
Bernie was also a great lover of animals. She almost always had a cat, loved to feed the birds and would even put bird seed on the ground especially for the squirrels and chipmunks.
She had a life-long love of learning, taking Italian classes at the Senior Center in Foxboro and learning how to play the guitar in her seventies.
Most importantly, Bernie was a caretaker at heart and had a great love for her family. She cared for her sisters Barbara and Mari in their last years and loved her daughter, son-in-law and grandson with everything she had.
In addition to her parents, five siblings preceded her in death: brothers, John Bonner and James Bonner and sisters, Elizabeth Busa, Mari Elliott and Barbara Bonner.
Loving mother of Jamie and her husband Paul Tower and devoted grandmother of Nyles Tower all of Foxboro, she is also survived by two nieces and seven nephews.
A graveside service and internment will be held in the spring at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette’s memory may be made to Mansfield Shelter Friends, Inc., PO Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048.