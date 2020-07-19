Bertha A. (Lacroix) Lint Keith, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wingate of Norton. Bertha was the daughter of the late Philippe Lacroix and Zelie Levesque. She was the wife of the late Harold Lint and the late Robert Keith.
Bertha was born on April 20, 1927 in Waterville, ME, and was a graduate of Waterville High School. She was a former communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro and was active in the Foxboro Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and playing croquet. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Bertha was known to be a very kind and giving lady. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
Loving mother of Bruce and his wife Elizabeth Lint of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Amanda and David and his wife Stephanie. Beloved great grandmother of Sophie and Madeleine. Dear sister of Joan Rodrigue and her husband Richard of Oakland, ME, Rita Tuttle and her husband Vaughn of Winslow, ME, and Janet Gamache and her husband Ronald of Charlotte, NC.
Relatives and friends attended calling hours observing COVID 19 restrictions on Saturday, July, 18, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. To send an online condolence and view her full obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha’s memory may be made to the West River Hospice Foundation, Inc., 63 Kendrick St., Needham, MA 02494.