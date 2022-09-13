Betty Rose of Nantucket, passed away on Friday September 9, 2022. She was 95. Betty was born April 1, 1927, in New Bedford MA, the daughter of Amos Morris and Elizabeth McQuade Morris.
She was a resident of Foxboro MA for 17 years before moving to Nantucket. She has been a resident of Our Island Home since 2018, and had a great rapport with the staff. The family is very grateful for the care the staff of Our Island Home gave to Betty during her stay.
Betty worked for Clean Uniforms and More (formerly Wash Rite Laundry) for her entire work career. The owners, the Bodzioch Family, considered Betty “one of the family” even after her retirement by inviting her to the annual family events.
She married Richard Rose, in June 1948. They had many wonderful years together. Betty enjoyed golfing, Keno, trips to the casino, traveling, the love of her family and her green apple martinis.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Richard and her sister, Patricia Cook of New Bedford, MA. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rose Grieder and her husband Bill, her sister, Claire Schmitz of Oakland CA, her grandchildren James E. Grieder and his wife Katharine Robinson Grieder, of Nantucket, Scott R. Grieder and his wife, Charlise Tiee of Alameda CA; three great-grandchildren William Lewis Grieder, Theodore Tiee Grieder and Rosalind Tiee Grieder and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours 4-6 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough MA. Interment will be on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford MA. To send an on-line condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Betty’s name may be made to the Community Foundation for Nantucket, PO Box 204, Nantucket MA 02554. On the memo line add Friends of Our Island Home.