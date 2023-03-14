Bradley G. Pitts, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Foxboro on March 11, 2023. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Vivian Forsyth Pitts.
Brad was born on Dec. 9, 1939 in Jamestown, NY. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a long-time machinist for Bird Machine Company in Walpole. He sang with the Serenading Seniors and was a Third Degree member of the Foxboro/Sharon Council 6063 Knights of Columbus. Brad most enjoyed traveling with his wife. He liked to garden and spend time outdoors.
Loving father of Dorene and her husband Tad Stockman and the late Matthew Pitts and his wife Julie. Grandfather of Lisa and Scott. Brother of Beverly Wright, Burton Pitts and the late Bruce Pitts and Brian Pitts. Brother-in-law of Delores Pitts.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
