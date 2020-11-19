Brenda (Greenleaf) O’Malley, 71, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Newell and Doris Greenleaf.
Brenda was born on June 7, 1949 in Foxboro. She married her husband John “Pigeon” O’Malley on Feb. 23, 2002 in Easton.
She was employed for 23 years by Marriott Corporation in food services. She then became a certified nursing assistant and worked at Willow Crossing in Mansfield.
She was a dog loved and rescuer. Brendan enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving wife of John “Pigeon”. Devoted mother of Russell Spearin Jr. of Foxboro, Maureen Errichetti and her husband Angelo of Foxboro and Melanie O’Malley of Walpole. Grandmother of Isabella, Mikaella, Matthew, Ryder and Oliver. Sister of Robert Greenleaf and his wife Gina of Foxboro and the late John Greenleaf and Bruce Greenleaf.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing.
To send an online condolence, visit the funeral home’s website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.