On Sunday, June 6,, 2021, Brendan McCarthy, a loving husband and father to four children, passed away at the age of 54. Brendan was born on Aug. 28, 1966, and grew up in Foxboro alongside his brothers and sister.
Brendan always had a passion for helping others and turned that passion into a career. He was a devoted paramedic, firefighter, and chief for over 35 years in the towns of Foxboro, Plainville, Easton, and Brimfield Massachusetts.
Brendan was a fighter and battled many illnesses for the past five years. His easy-going personality and wonderful sense of humor never seemed to diminish with his hardships.
He is survived by his wife Alison, his daughters Morgan and Keely, and sons Todd and Brendan. Son of the late Paul and Mary (McGurl) McCarthy. Brother of Mary McCarthy, Paul McCarthy and his wife Vita, James McCarthy and his wife Wende, Jay McCarthy and his wife Kellie, Sean McCarthy and his wife Linda, and Timothy McCarthy and his wife Erin.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendan’s memory may be made to the Diabetes Association, 330 Congress St., #501, Boston, MA 02210 or www.diabetes.org.