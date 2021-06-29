Brett A. Wheeler, 63, passed away June 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. Brett was the son of the late Charles and E. Virginia (Post) Wheeler.
Brett was born on June 14, 1958 in Norwood and was a life-long resident of Foxboro.
He was employed as a software analyst for 32 years at the former Foxboro Company (Schneider) and then as an office manager for APR of Westwood.
He married his wife Margaret “Margie” (Brown) Wheeler on Oct. 6, 1979 at the Sharon Congregational Church. Brett opened heart and home to many foster children over the years.
He enjoyed going to the ocean and trips to Provincetown and camping in Maine. He was a former cub scout leader and was a member of the former Foxboro Company softball league. Brett most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Margaret “Margie” Wheeler. Devoted father of Jeffrey Wheeler and his partner Pamela Polion of Foxboro and Shelley Jones and her husband Cale Jones, Sr. Beloved grandfather of Kileigh and Cale. Brother of Charles Wheeler, Jr and his wife Jill, Stephanie and her husband Fran Stevens, Wendy and her husband Jim Mullin, Valerie and her husband Sandy Scott, Charlene and her husband Gary Hobel, Kurtis Wheeler and his husband Ken Brownstein and the late Lisa Wheeler and Todd Wheeler. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St. in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.