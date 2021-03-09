Brian Timothy Cavanaugh, age 53, passed away March 3, 2021 at his home in North Easton, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family following a courageous 18- month battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Joseph and Lois (Donovan) Cavanaugh.
Brian was born on Oct. 22, 1967. He grew up in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1986. Brian was a professional painter by trade but a fixer of everything by nature. He also worked in various other professions since the age of 16.
His boys Nick and Josh were his pride and joy. Whether family or friend, he loved completely and protected those he loved fiercely. He was selfless, generous and kind beyond measure. Brian had that special gift and ability to light up a room with his smile, laughter, jokes, storytelling and kindness. Once he met you, you were a friend -- it was that easy. He enjoyed family vacations, camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, exploring the beach and everything outdoors. His passion was spending time with his family and friends and helping others. Brian was one of a kind and loved by all.
Brian will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Nicholas Cavanaugh and Joshua Cavanaugh, both of North Easton. Devoted brother of Joseph Cavanaugh and his wife Chantana of Norton, Danielle Cavanaugh of North Easton, Karen Bortolotti and her husband Joseph of Norton, Dianne Cavanaugh of Attleboro and Kevin Cavanaugh of Cranston, RI. Forever missed by his cherished niece and nephews Ashley, Daniel, Adam, Matthew, Joseph, Justin and his beautiful girlfriend Tara Wengler whom he adored.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, with Covid-19 protocols and social distancing being observed. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the Jeff Parker Charitable Fund, PO Box 693, Foxboro, MA 02035 or www.jeffparkerfund.org.