Brian Kole, who grew up in Foxboro and spent thousands of hours fishing for trophy bass on Neponset Reservoir, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, after a long illness. He was 59.
Born March 23, 1962, in Paterson, N.J., Brian moved to Villa Drive with his family in the mid-1960s. He was a 1980 graduate of Foxboro High School and studied auto body repair before moving to Walpole, where he lived and worked for many years, first for Walpole Woodworkers and most recently for Robert Bury Panels.
An accomplished and passionate fisherman, Brian was a recognizable figure on many local waters but especially on Neponset, where he could be found after work and on weekends motoring his aluminum boat around the lake, skillfully catching and releasing largemouth bass in the 6- and 8-pound class.
Brian was a faithful friend to many, but above all, he loved his family fiercely. He will be deeply missed.
He loved every party and firepit gathering. He was a huge fan of the New England Patriots, “Seinfeld” and The Three Stooges, and he impressed many with his nearly encyclopedic knowledge of classic rock ‘n roll.
He was a son of Marie “Nadine” Kole and the late William C. Kole of Foxboro. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Rich (Lisa) Kole of Raynham and Bill (Terry) Kole of Warwick, R.I.; two nieces, Gabriella Kole of Raynham and Erin Kole of Providence; two nephews, Joshua Kole of Raynham and Nicholas Kole of Vancouver, British Columbia; two grandnephews; and many cousins, aunts and uncles scattered across the U.S.
Visiting hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Roberts & Sons. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery at Mechanic and Chestnut Streets in Foxboro.