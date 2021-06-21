Brian Matthew Greeley, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was the son of the late Francis X. and Mary E. (Kirby) Greeley.
Brian was born on Sept. 2, 1954 in Needham. He was employed as a car salesman for Clay of Norwood and later at Vendetti of Franklin. He married his wife Joanne (Francis) Greeley on May 21, 1978 at St. Mary’s Church in Dedham. Brian was a long-time member of the Elks Club in Norwood. He enjoyed playing darts and horseshoes. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Joanne (Francis) Greeley. Devoted father of Brianne and her husband Steven Calitri of Milford, Nicole Greeley and Justin Perry of Plainville and Brian Greeley Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Walpole. Beloved grandfather of Gavin, Kaylee, Madison and Lauren. Brother of Kevin Greeley and his wife Lynne Greeley, Michael Greeley and his wife Susan and Sean Greeley and his wife Rosemary. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A prayer service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.