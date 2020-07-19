Bruce Richard Gimler, 65, passed away July 13, 2020 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.
Bruce was born on July 15, 1954 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1972. He was employed for 20 years at Northrop as a lead technician for the Gyro Navigational Guidance System Project and later in sales at Home Depot.
Bruce was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. He was an accomplished cook and baker. He loved spending time in the company of his family in Cape Breton Nova Scotia where he enjoyed sharing stories and the amazing cuisine. He attended many Ceilidhs and especially loved the music of Natalie MacMaster and the beauty of the Cabot Trail. He loved gardening and bird watching. He was devoted to his mother Betty with whom he shared his home, was a loving brother, brother-in-law, and a devoted uncle to his many nephews and nieces.
Loving son of Elizabeth (MacRae) of Foxboro and the late Robert L. Gimler. Devoted brother of Paul and his wife Therese Gimler of Beverly, Eric and his wife Donna Gimler of North Attleboro and the late Robert W. Gimler and his wife Kathleen of Mansfield. He will be missed by his Cape Brenton family.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.