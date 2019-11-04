Bruce W. Cookson Sr., 84, formerly of East Bridgewater, Brockton, and Foxboro, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Theodore and Vera Cookson. He graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1953, and was a member of the National Guard in the late 1950’s.
He retired from The Northrop Corporation in January 1992 after 30 years of service. He and his wife Sandy then moved to Florida where he was an avid golfer and achieved “Hole in One” fame. One of his favorite pastimes was following all of his beloved Boston sports teams.
He is survived by his wife Sandra (Shuker), a sister Eleanor and husband William Hartley of Hernando, Florida, former wife Marianne (Arruda) Cookson, two sons, Barry, Bruce Jr. and wife Karin, all of Sandwich, MA, two grandchildren, Jessica Cookson of Charlestown, Amanda (Cookson) Borne of West Roxbury and husband Stephen, two great grandchildren, Brian and Stella Borne, three stepsons, Christopher and wife Beth Hicks and Jeffrey Hicks, all of Foxboro, and Gregory and wife Lisa Hicks of North Attleboro, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Brian, brother Robert, and sister Betty (Cookson) Cavicchi.